Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in the second of a four-game series, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Fueled by 149 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

St. Louis is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 229 total runs this season.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .335.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Steven Matz (0-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

In eight starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

Matz will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Red Sox W 9-1 Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.