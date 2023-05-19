How to Watch the Fever vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
In the season opener for both teams, the Connecticut Sun take on the Indiana Fever on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NECN.
Fever vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Fever vs. Sun
- Indiana's 78 points per game last year were only 0.2 more points than the 77.8 Connecticut allowed to opponents.
- The Fever put together a 5-14 record last season in games they scored more than 77.8 points.
- Indiana's 40.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than Connecticut gave up to its opponents (43.9%).
- The Fever went 4-6 when they shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
- Indiana's three-point shooting percentage last season (33.8%) was just one percentage point higher than opponents of Connecticut averaged (32.8%).
- The Fever went 3-17 in games when the team made more than 32.8% of their three-point shots.
- Connecticut and Indiana rebounded at around the same clip, averaging 37.1 and 33.3 boards per game last season, respectively.
