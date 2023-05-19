Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 19
The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Tatum, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|30.1
|28.2
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|10.7
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|5.1
|PRA
|44.5
|43.5
|44
|PR
|39.5
|38.9
|38.9
|3PM
|3.5
|3.2
|2.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- Tatum has taken 21.1 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 21.4% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.