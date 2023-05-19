Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Friday? Keep scrolling for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen squaring off against the Pirates' Johan Oviedo.

Keep reading to find the expected starters for every contest on the docket for May 19.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (6-1) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will look to Oviedo (2-3) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

ARI: Gallen PIT: Oviedo 9 (57.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (42 IP) 2.35 ERA 5.14 11.0 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Pirates

ARI Odds to Win: -185

-185 PIT Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Yankees at Reds Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (1-4) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Ben Lively (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

NYY: Schmidt CIN: Lively 9 (40 IP) Games/IP 2 (5.1 IP) 6.30 ERA 1.69 10.8 K/9 3.4

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Reds

NYY Odds to Win: -175

-175 CIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10.5 runs

Brewers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (0-0) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0) when the teams meet on Friday.

MIL: Houser TB: McClanahan 2 (8.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (50 IP) 5.19 ERA 2.34 7.3 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -275

-275 MIL Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 7.5 runs

Cubs at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-4) to the bump as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (0-0) when the teams face off Friday.

CHC: Stroman PHI: Suarez 9 (50 IP) Games/IP 1 (4 IP) 3.24 ERA 6.75 8.5 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -130

-130 CHC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Tigers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (2-3) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (1-1) when the teams face off Friday.

DET: Boyd WSH: Irvin 7 (32 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.1 IP) 6.47 ERA 4.11 8.2 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -110

-110 DET Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (4-3) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) when the clubs face off on Friday.

BAL: Gibson TOR: Kikuchi 9 (52 IP) Games/IP 8 (41.2 IP) 4.67 ERA 3.89 6.2 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -160

-160 BAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9.5 runs

Guardians at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-2) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco (0-2) when the teams meet Friday.

CLE: Quantrill NYM: Carrasco 8 (45.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (13.2 IP) 3.97 ERA 8.56 4.6 K/9 5.3

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -150

-150 CLE Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Mariners at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (2-0) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0) when the teams meet Friday.

SEA: Miller ATL: Elder 3 (19 IP) Games/IP 8 (46.1 IP) 0.47 ERA 1.94 8.5 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Rangers, who will counter with Martin Perez (4-1) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

COL: TBD TEX: Pérez - Games/IP 8 (42.1 IP) - ERA 4.25 - K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (1-2) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Brandon Bielak (0-1) when the teams play Friday.

OAK: Waldichuk HOU: Bielak 8 (41 IP) Games/IP 3 (13.2 IP) 7.02 ERA 3.29 7.9 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9.5 runs

Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-4) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will look to Michael Kopech (1-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

KC: Greinke CHW: Kopech 9 (46.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (42.1 IP) 5.01 ERA 5.74 6.2 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -130

-130 KC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Dodgers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Steven Matz (0-4) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

LAD: Gonsolin STL: Matz 4 (19 IP) Games/IP 8 (41.2 IP) 1.42 ERA 5.62 7.6 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cardinals

LAD Odds to Win: -125

-125 STL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-1) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (0-3) when the teams face off Friday.

MIN: Ryan LAA: Detmers 8 (50 IP) Games/IP 7 (35 IP) 2.16 ERA 4.89 10.3 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Twins at Angels

MIN Odds to Win: -130

-130 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Red Sox at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (1-5) when the teams face off on Friday.

BOS: Paxton SD: Snell 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 8 (41 IP) 3.60 ERA 4.83 16.2 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -150

-150 BOS Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Marlins at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-4) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) when the clubs play Friday.

MIA: Alcantara SF: DeSclafani 8 (51.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (50 IP) 5.08 ERA 3.06 8.6 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

