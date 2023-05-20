The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman hit the field at Busch Stadium against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with 65 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.260).

St. Louis has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (229 total runs).

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in baseball (1.454).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Miles Mikolas (2-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Mikolas is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season entering this outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Brewers W 18-1 Home Jack Flaherty Freddy Peralta 5/16/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers W 3-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers W 16-8 Home Adam Wainwright Julio Urías 5/19/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Steven Matz Tony Gonsolin 5/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Miles Mikolas Noah Syndergaard 5/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds - Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds - Away Matthew Liberatore Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds - Away Adam Wainwright Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds - Away Steven Matz Luke Weaver

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.