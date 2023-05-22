The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0.

The Hurricanes' matchup with the Panthers can be watched on TNT, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league (288 total, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Panthers have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players