The St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) will rely on Paul Goldschmidt when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, May 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +115 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-2, 4.84 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 11 out of the 25 games, or 44%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have a record of 7-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (38.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cardinals went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (38.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious eight times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

