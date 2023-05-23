FTX Arena is where the Miami Heat (44-38) and Boston Celtics (57-25) will go head to head on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum are players to watch for the Heat and Celtics, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23

Tuesday, May 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Heat beat the Celtics, 128-102, on Sunday. Gabe Vincent poured in a team-high 29 points for the Heat, and Tatum had 14 for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Vincent 29 2 3 1 1 6 Duncan Robinson 22 2 4 0 0 5 Caleb Martin 18 3 4 1 0 4

Celtics' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 14 10 2 2 0 1 Payton Pritchard 12 2 5 0 0 1 Jaylen Brown 12 6 2 0 0 0

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is tops on his team in both points (20.4) and rebounds (9.2) per game, and also puts up 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler paces the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus is posting 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Caleb Martin puts up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is averaging team highs in points (30.1 per game) and rebounds (8.8). And he is producing 4.6 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game (sixth in league).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Derrick White gives the Celtics 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Marcus Smart tops the Celtics in assists (6.3 per game), and produces 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.1 10.8 4.6 1.2 1 2.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 24.3 6.5 5.3 2.1 0.9 0.6 Jaylen Brown BOS 21 5.6 3.6 0.6 0.3 1.8 Bam Adebayo MIA 18.7 9.6 3.9 0.8 0.6 0 Marcus Smart BOS 13.4 4.2 5.7 0.7 0.3 1.7 Kyle Lowry MIA 10.5 3.2 4.8 1.1 1 1.6

