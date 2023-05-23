Paul DeJong -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is hitting .289 with four doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • DeJong has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (33.3%).
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 24), and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.5% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (58.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 10
.300 AVG .382
.417 OBP .417
.300 SLG .735
0 XBH 6
0 HR 3
0 RBI 6
1/2 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 14
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (35.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Ashcraft (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 61st, 1.428 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.