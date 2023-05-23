Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .399, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 61st, 1.428 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
