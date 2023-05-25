Cardinals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on May 25.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.54 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 12 (44.4%) of those contests.
- St. Louis has a record of 4-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored 261 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 21
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|L 6-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|W 8-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|L 10-3
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Tanner Bibee
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Shane Bieber
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|-
|Steven Matz vs TBA
|May 30
|Royals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Zack Greinke
