Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Thursday at Great American Ball Park against Luke Weaver, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. The game's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -175 +145 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. St. Louis and its opponent have finished above the over/under for five straight games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 9.8.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite 27 total times this season. They've gone 12-15 in those games.

St. Louis has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

In the 50 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-21-1).

The Cardinals have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 11-14 10-7 12-21 15-21 7-7

