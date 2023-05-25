Matt McLain carries a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (21-28) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday, at Great American Ball Park.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (2-1) for the Cardinals and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.77 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.54 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.77 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .299 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2) takes the mound first for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.54 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.54, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .305 against him.

So far this season, Weaver has not registered a quality start.

Weaver heads into this game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

