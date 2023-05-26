Cardinals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (21-28) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-3) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (1-0) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Cardinals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The past 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (45%) in those games.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- St. Louis scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (263 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Dodgers
|W 10-5
|Jack Flaherty vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 22
|@ Reds
|L 6-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Brandon Williamson
|May 23
|@ Reds
|W 8-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 24
|@ Reds
|L 10-3
|Steven Matz vs Ben Lively
|May 25
|@ Reds
|W 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Luke Weaver
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Shane Bieber
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Tanner Bibee
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs TBA
|May 30
|Royals
|-
|Steven Matz vs Zack Greinke
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Roansy Contreras
