The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will hit the field against Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 72 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 171 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 263.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore heads to the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing one inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Dodgers W 10-5 Home Jack Flaherty Clayton Kershaw 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians - Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Roansy Contreras

