Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Progressive Field on Friday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .292/.401/.516 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 46 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .297/.389/.613 so far this season.

Gorman heads into this game looking to extend his 15-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 10 starts this season, Bieber has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 6.4 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6).

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 21 8.0 7 2 2 4 2 at White Sox May. 16 4.2 12 6 5 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 6.0 7 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 3 8.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Matthew Liberatore's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .266/.348/.462 slash line so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 27 walks and 14 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.342/.339 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.