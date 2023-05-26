Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Paul DeJong -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .281 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (30.8%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this season (34.6%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 57.7% of his games this year (15 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.382
|.417
|OBP
|.417
|.300
|SLG
|.735
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|6
|1/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went eight innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.08), 37th in WHIP (1.212), and 64th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
