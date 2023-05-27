Saturday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) and the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) facing off at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is No. 5 in baseball, scoring five runs per game (266 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule