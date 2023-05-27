Tanner Bibee gets the nod for the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Progressive Field against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

The Guardians are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+100). St. Louis (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 -190 +155

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis is 6-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 52 games with a total.

The Cardinals have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 12-15 11-7 12-22 16-22 7-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.