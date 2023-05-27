How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat face off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 6 up next.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami is 25-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).
- In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- In home games, the Celtics are making 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- The Heat pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Forearm
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Ankle
