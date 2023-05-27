The Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Saturday at Chase Field, at 7:15 PM ET, with Alex Verdugo and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 13th in baseball with 60 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .436 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox are fourth in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (269 total).

The Red Sox's .334 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.330).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 56 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 173 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks seventh in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 259 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.340 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.19 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, April 22, the righty threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, April 9, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Davies has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels L 4-0 Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-2 Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds - Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds - Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Merrill Kelly Roansy Contreras 5/22/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Away Tommy Henry Zack Wheeler 5/23/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Matt Strahm 5/24/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox L 7-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox - Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies - Home Tommy Henry Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies - Home Ryne Nelson Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Connor Seabold 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Chase Anderson

