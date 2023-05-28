The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is batting .230 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Knizner has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (16.0%).
  • In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Knizner has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.0%.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.231 AVG .208
.259 OBP .240
.423 SLG .292
3 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 9/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 13
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.26 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
