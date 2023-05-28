Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Ramirez will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 73 total home runs.

St. Louis is fifth in MLB, slugging .432.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with a .257 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (268 total runs).

The Cardinals are fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.436).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Montgomery is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Montgomery is trying to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Wil Crowe

