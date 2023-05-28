The St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) and Cleveland Guardians (22-29) meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Progressive Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-6) against the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis (1-1).

Cardinals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.55 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (1-1, 5.26 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (2-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Montgomery has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Gaddis

The Guardians are sending Gaddis (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 25-year-old has a 5.26 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.

Gaddis has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Gaddis enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

