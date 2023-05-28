The Indiana Fever (0-2) go up against the Atlanta Dream (1-1) on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.

The matchup has no set line.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK

Fever vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 87 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-10.2)

Atlanta (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Fever vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Indiana compiled a 6-15-0 record against the spread last season.

In Indiana's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Fever Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Fever were outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked worst in the league in points scored (78 per game) and worst in points allowed (89.1 per contest).

Indiana found it difficult to grab rebounds last season, ranking third-worst in the league with 33.3 boards per game. It ranked ninth by allowing 35.8 rebounds per contest.

The Fever came up short in the turnover area last season, ranking second-worst in the league with 15.1 turnovers per game. They ranked fourth with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With 6.8 three-pointers per game, the Fever were ninth in the WNBA. They owned a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked ninth in the league.

The Fever allowed opposing teams to post a 33.9% three-point percentage last year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they provided a lift by allowing only 7.1 three-pointers per contest (third-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Indiana took 71.0% two-pointers (accounting for 76.0% of the team's buckets) and 29.0% three-pointers (24.0%).

