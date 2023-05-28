Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .275 with seven doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 104th in slugging.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 40 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.5% of them.
- In four games this year, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 16 games this year (40.0%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had more than one.
- In 45.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.351
|AVG
|.239
|.510
|OBP
|.364
|.459
|SLG
|.391
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/12
|K/BB
|12/9
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (31.8%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (45.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
