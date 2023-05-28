Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- hitting .275 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Guardians Player Props
|Cardinals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 46 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .282 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
- In 22.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (41.7%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (37.5%), including four multi-run games (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.413
|OBP
|.281
|.604
|SLG
|.439
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (40.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Gaddis gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.