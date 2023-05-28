On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (28.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this year (46.2%), including nine multi-run games (17.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .348 AVG .269 .451 OBP .329 .667 SLG .436 12 XBH 9 5 HR 2 10 RBI 10 17/11 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 27 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings