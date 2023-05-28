Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Guardians - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .215.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 27 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (16 of 51), with two or more RBI four times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.313
|AVG
|.197
|.378
|OBP
|.296
|.522
|SLG
|.230
|10
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (38.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Gaddis (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
