The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Josh Staumont and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .268 with seven doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 64th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 24 of 41 games this year (58.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (26.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in 16 games this season (39.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%).
  • He has scored at least once 18 times this season (43.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
.351 AVG .239
.510 OBP .364
.459 SLG .391
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
6 RBI 5
10/12 K/BB 12/9
2 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 23
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Staumont will start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty has 18 appearances in relief this season.
  • Over his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .213 against him. He has a 4.76 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
