Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- .235 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Josh Staumont on the mound, on May 29 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Josh Staumont
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Discover More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .925, fueled by an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .525. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (35 of 53), with at least two hits 19 times (35.8%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 25 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.348
|AVG
|.269
|.451
|OBP
|.329
|.667
|SLG
|.436
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|10
|17/11
|K/BB
|14/7
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (35.7%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (32.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Staumont will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- He has a 4.76 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .213 against him over his 18 games this season.
