Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .247 with four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 27 of 49 games this year (55.1%) Donovan has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.4% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
