The Kansas City Royals (17-38) will try to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.55 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: BSMW
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.55 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

  • The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (3-1) for his 12th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing five hits.
  • The 34-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.23 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .288.
  • He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
  • Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

  • Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.55, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
  • Greinke has one quality start under his belt this season.
  • Greinke is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.

