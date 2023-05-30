The Kansas City Royals (17-38) will try to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (24-32) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.55 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.55 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (3-1) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing five hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 4.23 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .288.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

In 11 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.55, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.

Greinke has one quality start under his belt this season.

Greinke is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

This season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.

