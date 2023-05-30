Alec Bohm and Pete Alonso are among the players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets meet at Citi Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Mets vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 49 hits with four doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .243/.341/.569 so far this season.

Alonso has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 at Rockies May. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Rockies May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 27 walks and 21 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .306/.392/.451 on the year.

Nimmo heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three triples, five walks and two RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 26 2-for-2 3 0 0 6 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-6 2 0 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has nine doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI (52 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.325/.409 on the year.

Bohm has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .300/.348/.469 slash line on the year.

Castellanos heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Braves May. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Braves May. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

