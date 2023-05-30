The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .262 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.

In 67.9% of his games this year (36 of 53), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (17.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has driven in a run in 19 games this year (35.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (39.6%), including four multi-run games (7.5%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .247 AVG .217 .301 OBP .267 .325 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 20 (74.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (61.5%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

