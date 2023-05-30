The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (47) this season while batting .276 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is seventh in slugging.
  • In 35 of 50 games this year (70.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.0%).
  • He has homered in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (20 of 50), with two or more RBI 10 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 18 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.321 AVG .193
.413 OBP .281
.604 SLG .439
7 XBH 6
4 HR 4
15 RBI 9
17/8 K/BB 16/7
2 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 26
17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.8%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.10).
  • The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke (1-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.169 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.
