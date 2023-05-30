Oscar Mercado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Oscar Mercado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Oscar Mercado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Oscar Mercado At The Plate
- Mercado is batting .333 with three doubles and a walk.
- Mercado has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Mercado has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Oscar Mercado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.10 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-5) takes the mound for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.55), 34th in WHIP (1.169), and 64th in K/9 (6.4).
