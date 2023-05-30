Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on May 30 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .217.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (25.0%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (5.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 16 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season (17 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 26 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings