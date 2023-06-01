The Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) are not expected to be serious contenders this season, with +2200 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship as they head into a matchup at home against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +2200 8th Bet $100 to win $2200 To Make the Finals +950 - Bet $100 to win $950

Grizzlies Standings Information

The Grizzlies are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, 4.5 games behind the Nuggets, and would play a team from the play-in tournament in the first round of the playoffs.

Team Games Back 1 Denver Nuggets - 2 Memphis Grizzlies 4.5 3 Sacramento Kings 4.5 4 Phoenix Suns 9.0 5 Los Angeles Clippers 10.0 6 Dallas Mavericks 11.5 7 Golden State Warriors 11.5 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 9 Oklahoma City Thunder 13.0 10 Los Angeles Lakers 13.5

Grizzlies Team Stats

The Grizzlies have 42 wins so far this season (42-27).

This year, the Grizzlies are 28-5 at home with a 14-22 record on the road.

The Grizzlies are 40-13 when playing as favorites, with two victories (2-14) when listed as the underdog.

The Grizzlies have three wins in one-possession games (in nine opportunities), and 11 wins in 21 games decided by six points or fewer.

When favored by more than three points this season, the Grizzlies are 33-7. Meanwhile, they have a 7-6 record when favored by three or fewer points.

The Grizzlies have posted a record of 1-4 when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer this season. They also have secured only one victory when underdogs by 3.5 or more points (1-10).

Grizzlies' Top Players

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 21.1 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 6.6 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.

Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Jones and Jackson lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals by averaging 1.0 per game and Jackson in blocks, averaging 3.1 per contest.

