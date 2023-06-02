Cardinals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.
The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (3-4) versus the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last four games with a spread.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 14 (45.2%) of those contests.
- St. Louis has entered 23 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 9-14 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- St. Louis has scored 273 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Shane Bieber
|May 27
|@ Guardians
|W 2-1
|Jack Flaherty vs Tanner Bibee
|May 28
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Hunter Gaddis
|May 29
|Royals
|L 7-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Josh Staumont
|May 30
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Zack Greinke
|June 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Roansy Contreras
|June 3
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Luis Ortiz
|June 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Rich Hill
|June 5
|@ Rangers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Martín Pérez
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
