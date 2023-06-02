Friday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.

The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (3-4) versus the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-4).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 3-4.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not covered in any of their last four games with a spread.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 14 (45.2%) of those contests.

St. Louis has entered 23 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 9-14 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

St. Louis has scored 273 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule