The St. Louis Cardinals (25-32) will rely on Paul Goldschmidt when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27) at PNC Park on Friday, June 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Pirates have +115 odds to play spoiler. St. Louis is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +120 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.81 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.33 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 14, or 45.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 9-14 record (winning only 39.1% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+115) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +220 - 2nd

