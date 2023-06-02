Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Pirates on June 2, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Bryan Reynolds are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at PNC Park on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Flaherty Stats
- The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Flaherty has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.81), 68th in WHIP (1.534), and 32nd in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Flaherty Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|vs. Brewers
|May. 15
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 9
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2.1
|9
|10
|10
|3
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jack Flaherty's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .289/.393/.512 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has 47 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .272/.360/.555 so far this season.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 57 hits with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .282/.333/.495 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|1
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has put up 47 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.369/.453 so far this season.
- McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 31
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Giants
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.