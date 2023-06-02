Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Edman has recorded a hit in 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.6%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Edman has had an RBI in 12 games this year (22.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (35.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.227
|AVG
|.255
|.288
|OBP
|.340
|.364
|SLG
|.511
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|13/5
|K/BB
|6/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, 0.9 per game).
- Contreras (3-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing only one hit.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
