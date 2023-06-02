How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bailey Ober will start for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are sixth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (263 total).
- The Twins rank 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.175).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .348 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians' .232 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 206 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the 10th-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Ober has recorded three quality starts this year.
- Ober will look to prolong an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Aaron Civale to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs.
- In two starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In two starts, Civale has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-8
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Keegan Akin
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Bailey Ober
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Sale
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Garrett Whitlock
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.