On Friday, Willson Contreras (hitting .056 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Willson Contreras has 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .214.

In 52.8% of his 53 games this season, Willson Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Willson Contreras has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).

In 17 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .313 AVG .197 .378 OBP .296 .522 SLG .230 10 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/7 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (38.5%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings