Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .253 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (29 of 51), with at least two hits 11 times (21.6%).
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (19.6%), with two or more RBI in four of them (7.8%).
- He has scored in 19 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.229
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.509
|SLG
|.229
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Ortiz (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
