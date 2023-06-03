Saturday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) squaring off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last five games with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover each time.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 32 times and won 14, or 43.8%, of those games.

St. Louis is 9-15 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 58.3% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 278 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

