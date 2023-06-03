The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 78 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .428.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (278 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.446).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Jordan Montgomery (2-6) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Montgomery heads into this game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery is trying to collect his 10th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Guardians W 2-1 Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals L 7-0 Home Adam Wainwright Josh Staumont 5/30/2023 Royals W 2-1 Home Miles Mikolas Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Jack Flaherty Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Jordan Montgomery Luis Ortiz 6/4/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 6/5/2023 Rangers - Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers - Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.