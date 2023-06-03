On Saturday, June 3 at 4:05 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) at PNC Park. Jordan Montgomery will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Pirates.

The favored Cardinals have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.48 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Cardinals' game against the Pirates but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Pirates with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Nolan Gorman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 14 (43.8%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 9-15 record (winning just 37.5% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have come away with 20 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 13-14 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +210 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.