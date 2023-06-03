At Stade Roland Garros today, No. 23-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova will take on No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the headliner of a eight-match schedule in the French Open (round of 32). Head to Tennis Channel for the live stream.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: June 3

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 3

Match Round Match Time Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Round of 32 5:45 AM ET Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Round of 32 7:00 AM ET Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Round of 32 7:00 AM ET Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 32 8:15 AM ET Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Bernarda Pera Round of 32 8:15 AM ET Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kayla Day Round of 32 8:15 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Xinyu Wang Round of 32 9:00 AM ET Olga Danilovic vs. Ons Jabeur Round of 32 10:15 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Alexandrova vs. Haddad Maia

Alexandrova is 11-10 on the year, with zero tournament titles.

Haddad Maia has gone 14-10 in 10 tournaments so far this year, but he's come up short in securing any tournament wins.

Alexandrova has played 20.7 games per match in her 21 matches so far this year (across all court types).

In her eight matches on clay this year, Alexandrova has played an average of 22.5 games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Alexandrova has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 28.2% on return.

Haddad Maia has played 24 matches this year across all court types, averaging 23 games per match and winning 51.2% of those games.

In eight matches on clay courts this year, Haddad Maia averages 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set with a 53.2% game winning percentage.

Haddad Maia is 192-for-274 in service games (a winning percentage of 70.1%) and 91-for-279 in return games (32.6%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Daria Kasatkina Peyton Stearns 6-0, 6-1 Round of 32 Elise Mertens Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 Round of 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 Round of 32 Aryna Sabalenka Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 Round of 32 Elina Svitolina Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 Round of 32 Sloane Stephens Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Elina Avanesyan Clara Tauson 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 Round of 32 Karolina Muchova Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 Round of 32

